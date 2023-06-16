OMG Network Price Hits $0.54 on Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00002105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $75.34 million and $7.77 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00044490 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00033910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00015492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000733 BTC.

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

