OMG Network Price Tops $0.55 on Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 16th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002093 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $77.33 million and $9.15 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00043714 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00033126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00015035 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000721 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.