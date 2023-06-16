OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of OCX stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26.

Insider Activity at OncoCyte

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 787.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc bought 663,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,090,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,060.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 26,827,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $8,048,291.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,181,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc acquired 663,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,090,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,060.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,520,638 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,491 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OncoCyte during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OncoCyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.