ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 576.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,929 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises about 1.9% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.2 %

ONEOK stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

