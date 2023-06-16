ONUS (ONUS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $45.63 Million

ONUS (ONUS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. ONUS has a total market capitalization of $45.63 million and $21.77 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ONUS coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00004810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ONUS has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ONUS Coin Profile

ONUS’s launch date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins and its circulating supply is 37,106,390 coins. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390. The last known price of ONUS is 1.24464915 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

