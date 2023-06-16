Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Director Shubhi Suryaji Rao Sells 4,350 Shares

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) Director Shubhi Suryaji Rao sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $47,110.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,686.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Open Lending Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.76. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 16.24, a quick ratio of 16.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.19 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on LPRO shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James downgraded Open Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Open Lending from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 4,634.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 129.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Open Lending by 801.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

