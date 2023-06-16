Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Declares $0.40 Semi-Annual Dividend

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Opera Trading Up 11.1 %

NASDAQ OPRA opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 1.00. Opera has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $21.32.

Get Opera alerts:

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Opera by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Opera by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Opera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Opera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Opera from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Opera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company operates through the Browser and News; and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.