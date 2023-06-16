Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Declares $0.40 Semi-Annual Dividend

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
Opera Trading Up 11.1 %
NASDAQ OPRA opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 1.00. Opera has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $21.32.
Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million.
Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Opera from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company operates through the Browser and News; and Other segments.
