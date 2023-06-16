Optimism (OP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $707.74 Million

Optimism (OP) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. During the last week, Optimism has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. Optimism has a market capitalization of $707.74 million and approximately $75.63 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Optimism token can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00004294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Optimism Profile

Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 644,594,782 tokens. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

