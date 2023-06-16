Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Sells $609,758.46 in Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Berg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,998,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,351,580. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $340.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.9% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC raised its position in Oracle by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

