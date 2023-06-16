Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ORCL has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $126.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.70 and its 200-day moving average is $91.19. Oracle has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $341.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

