Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 286.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 225.9%.

Orchid Island Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.64. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,074 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 178.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 46,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,623 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 29.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

