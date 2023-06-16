Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 286.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 225.9%.
Orchid Island Capital Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.64. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile
Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.
