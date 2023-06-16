Ordinals (ORDI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $138.13 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. In the last seven days, Ordinals has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ordinals token can currently be purchased for $6.58 or 0.00025295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ordinals has a market cap of $138.13 million and $26.40 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 5.99743123 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $27,279,641.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

