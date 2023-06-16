Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 220,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,176,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORGO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Organogenesis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Organogenesis Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.41 million, a PE ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity at Organogenesis

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Organogenesis had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $107.64 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,223,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,591,665.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Organogenesis

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 39.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,170,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,652,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,356 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 1,086.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,030,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 943,875 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 902,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,363,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,807,000 after buying an additional 874,000 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

