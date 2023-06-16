Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 510,863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,095,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Origin Materials Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $641.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Origin Materials

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Materials

In related news, CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $211,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 17.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the first quarter valued at $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 35.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 22,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,017,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 35,702 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 644.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 404,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 350,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after acquiring an additional 87,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.

