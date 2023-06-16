OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. Sells 1,025 Shares

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total transaction of $128,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $122.65 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $127.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.81.
OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $302.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on OSIS. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded OSI Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 11th.
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
