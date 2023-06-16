Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Director Gary Eugene Taylor Sells 20,000 Shares

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) Director Gary Eugene Taylor sold 20,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,632.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE OSG opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $113.79 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Overseas Shipholding Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,536,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,694,000 after acquiring an additional 501,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after buying an additional 130,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 249,357 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 526,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 15,375 shares in the last quarter. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag trade. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

