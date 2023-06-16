Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Overstock.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com Price Performance

OSTK stock opened at $22.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $998.92 million, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $381.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Overstock.com will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.