Pacific Wealth Management Buys 1,063 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Pacific Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 12.6% of Pacific Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pacific Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHY opened at $81.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.81. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1971 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

