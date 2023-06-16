Pacific Wealth Management Takes $633,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Pacific Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.45 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $104.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.82.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

