Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,534 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.08% of Pacira BioSciences worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,868,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,953,000 after purchasing an additional 55,188 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,050,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,866,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,860,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,469,000 after purchasing an additional 683,680 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $59.33.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCRX. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.73.

In other news, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $48,191.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,533.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $48,191.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,533.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $97,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at $961,016.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,263 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

