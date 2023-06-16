PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.85. Approximately 4,079,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 19,516,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

PACW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.75 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average is $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 48.43% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

