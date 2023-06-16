Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.29.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $16.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $17.16.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $99,056,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares in the company, valued at $14,382,096.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,056,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,940,828 shares of company stock worth $27,237,222 over the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

