Palisade Capital Management LP Has $11.89 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Palisade Capital Management LP lessened its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 990,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,621 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.33% of Healthcare Services Group worth $11,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,772,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,614,000 after buying an additional 61,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,350,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after buying an additional 285,326 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,303,000 after buying an additional 1,954,436 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,807,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after buying an additional 245,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,000 after buying an additional 40,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HCSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $14.43 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.38.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $417.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.51 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

