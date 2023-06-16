Palisade Capital Management LP Has $2.99 Million Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Palisade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of IAC worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IAC by 113,402.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,113,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IAC by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,639,000 after acquiring an additional 109,526 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IAC by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,566,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IAC by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,563,000 after acquiring an additional 101,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IAC by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,031,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,010,000 after acquiring an additional 530,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

IAC stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.03. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($1.04). IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on IAC from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on IAC from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on IAC from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on IAC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

