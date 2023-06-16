Palisade Capital Management LP Has $379,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Arkos Global Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,420,000 after acquiring an additional 57,604 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $258.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.34. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95. The company has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
