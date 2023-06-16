Palisade Capital Management LP Has $4.17 Million Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Palisade Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,361 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Overstock.com by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 64,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,931 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Overstock.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Overstock.com by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $20.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $381.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSTK. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

