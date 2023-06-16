Palisade Capital Management LP Has $6.54 Million Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC)

Palisade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in AES were worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AESC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in AES during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AES during the third quarter worth about $580,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in AES by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AES by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter worth about $2,009,000.

AESC opened at $83.28 on Friday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $77.15 and a twelve month high of $104.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.7188 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

