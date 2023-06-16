Palisade Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Palisade Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,785,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 397,263 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $9,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 14.3% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 3,388,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after acquiring an additional 424,558 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 83.9% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 6,840,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $795,000.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

HRTX opened at $1.31 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.57% and a negative return on equity of 21,127.62%. The company had revenue of $29.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

