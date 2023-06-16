Palisade Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Palisade Capital Management LP raised its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 141.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.5% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $116.05 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.62 and a 200-day moving average of $114.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $860.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.