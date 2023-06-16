Palisade Capital Management LP Takes $8.07 Million Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Palisade Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 127,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,000. Palisade Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.22% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,234.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,762 shares of company stock worth $2,638,463. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Citigroup downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $93.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.25. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $95.12.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $553.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.41 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Featured Stories

