Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Wedbush

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s current price.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.87.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $243.80 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $244.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of 386.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $3,241,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,293,879.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at $925,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,758 shares of company stock worth $54,612,872 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

