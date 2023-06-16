Parity Group (LON:PTY) Trading Down 7.2%

Parity Group plc (LON:PTY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). 38,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 47,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.85 ($0.06).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.58. The stock has a market cap of £4.12 million, a PE ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a recruitment, and data and technology solutions in the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. It offers data services, such as data science, data assessment, data strategy, and data driven efficiencies. The company also provides people solutions, such as permanent and contract recruitment in the fields of IT and business change, digital transformation, data and analytics, and infrastructure and software engineering.

