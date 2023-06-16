Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lowered its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 233,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 15,794 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 239,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 70,466 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 322,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 191,477 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 22,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PK opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $16.15.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 46 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

