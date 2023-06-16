Park National Corp OH Acquires 17,998 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,998 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in RPM International were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in RPM International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in RPM International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $985,402.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $985,402.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,606,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.91.

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,798. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day moving average of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.68 and a 12-month high of $106.50.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

