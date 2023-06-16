Park National Corp OH Cuts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.71. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $261.59.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,550 shares of company stock worth $1,342,015 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

