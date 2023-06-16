Park National Corp OH Grows Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 889,149 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,388 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $11,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 861.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,534,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750,728 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,541,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.50. 11,959,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,928,945. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on F. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

