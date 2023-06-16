Park National Corp OH Lowers Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $18,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $1,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.52. The stock had a trading volume of 761,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $113.15. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.48.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,139,046. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

