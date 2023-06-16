Park National Corp OH Sells 1,247 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

NYSE:SYK traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $299.73. 481,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,275. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $306.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $113.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

