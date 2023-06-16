Park National Corp OH Sells 231 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $14,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,039.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CMG traded up $10.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,062.00. 41,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,012. The company has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,218.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2,139.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,976.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1,700.49.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,346 shares of company stock worth $24,704,401. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

