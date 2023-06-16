Park National Corp OH Trims Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $27,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,758 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,983,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,580,000 after buying an additional 90,569 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,400,000 after buying an additional 474,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,094,000 after buying an additional 930,095 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $442.79. 77,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,454. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $447.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $396.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.14. The company has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

