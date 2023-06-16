Parkland (TSE:PKI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.13

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.13 and traded as high as C$34.19. Parkland shares last traded at C$33.81, with a volume of 333,219 shares.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.90.
Parkland Stock Up 1.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.15. The firm has a market cap of C$6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.46.
Parkland Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.00%.
Parkland Company Profile
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
