Patricia Q. Olsem Sells 420 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

WD-40 Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WDFC traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.21. The company had a trading volume of 35,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,338. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74 and a beta of -0.16. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $145.16 and a 52 week high of $209.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.80%.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WD-40

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WD-40 by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $285,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 671,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,965,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 452,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,007,000 after acquiring an additional 103,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

