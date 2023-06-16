Pax Dollar Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $16.74 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000601 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00007243 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,007,269,397 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

