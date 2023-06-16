Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,018 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.43% of Payoneer Global worth $8,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 21.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,325,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 590,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 126.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 19,166 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 699,465 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 244.0% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 223,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 158,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $4.60 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global

In other Payoneer Global news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 12,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $73,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,390,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,925,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,761 shares of company stock worth $113,082. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.