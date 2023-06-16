PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $65.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.85 and its 200 day moving average is $72.92. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Edward Jones cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

