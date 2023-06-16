PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 12.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in PBF Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.53. 330,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,852,474. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average is $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

