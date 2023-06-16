Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires 16,000 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 56,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

NYSE DOC opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

