Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Lowers Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned 0.06% of Global Net Lease worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $903,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 373,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 56,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $1,486,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 2.1 %

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

GNL stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.68%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -799.96%.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

