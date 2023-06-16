Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Purchases 1,050 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust accounts for 1.8% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $234.80 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $300.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.75.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.09.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

