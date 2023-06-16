Pensionfund Sabic Cuts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,573,000 after acquiring an additional 599,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,608,781,000 after acquiring an additional 22,604 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $903,721,000 after acquiring an additional 464,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,411,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $877,714,000 after purchasing an additional 78,777 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $621,567,000 after purchasing an additional 678,694 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,738,252.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.67.

MSI stock opened at $282.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.03 and its 200 day moving average is $272.28. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading

